Dodgers Vs Rays Game 2 Sets All-time World Series Record For Lowest Viewership

For the second game in a row, the 2020 World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays recorded the lowest viewership numbers in the history of Major League Baseball. Wednesday night's Game 2 of the World Series saw the Rays bounce back from their previous defeat, scoring a crucial 6-4 win. However, the game failed to attract viewers as it reportedly drew only 8.95 million viewers, making it the lowest viewership recorded in World Series history.

World Series viewership: Dodgers vs Rays Game 2 hits new low

The previous record was set just 24 hours earlier after Game 1 of the 116th edition of the Fall Classic set a new low of just 9.195 million viewers. The previous low for Game 2 was set last year when the game between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros drew only 11.925 million viewers. MLB ratings dropped nearly 25% from 2019 to 2020; an alarming factor for the MLB bosses.

As per @paulsen_smw, Game 2 of the #WorldSeries is the least watched and rated game in World Series history:



- Game 2 averaged a 5.0 rating and 8.95 million viewers on FOX.



- Tampa Bay local rating is down 30% compared to last year.



- L.A. local rating down 19% from 2018. — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) October 22, 2020

According to Awful Announcing, the previous record-low average for an entire series is 12.636 million viewers, which was recorded in the 2012 World Series which the San Francisco Giants won with a clean sweep over the Detroit Tigers. As things stand, it seems highly likely that the 2020 World Series will set a new low for average viewers.

MLB is not the only premier sports league in the United States to suffer from low ratings. The recently concluded 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat faced similar lows. Game 6 of the NBA finals, in which the Lakers clinched the title, drew a peak viewership of just 6.028 million - 66% lower than Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals between Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors (18.34 million). Furthermore, the NFL Week 5 game between Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings that took place alongside the NBA Finals posted almost double the viewership with a peak of 12.008 million viewers.

NBA Finals ratings being at an all-time low is due to the fact that an NBA Finals game without a crowd is not a great product. Combine that with increased chord cutting and even more options. The NBA’s position on politics and race has very little to do with it. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 5, 2020

The general consensus is fans are not happy with the leagues persisting with social justice messages during games. Also, the fact that the three premier sports leagues - NFL, NBA and MLB - are taking place at the same time means there is more competition to attract viewers. Generally, the NFL has an upper hand in that respect.

Dodgers vs Rays Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, October 23 (Saturday, 5:38 am IST). The series is currently tied at 1-1, and both teams will be looking to gain an advantage in the third game, which is the first of three consecutive games in the series.

(Image Credits: MLB Instagram)