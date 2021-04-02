Dodgers Vs Rockies Live Stream: How To Watch MLB Live? Dodgers Vs Rockies Prediction

Defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of their three-match series. The Rockies clinched a surprising 8-5 win in game 1 and will look to clinch the series when the two teams clash at the Coors Field on Friday night (Saturday IST). Here's a look at how to watch MLB live, Dodgers vs Rockies live stream details and our prediction for the same.

MLB scores: Dodgers vs Rockies prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers were earmarked as favourites to retain their World Series title this year, but their campaign got off to a rocky start against Colorado. The Rockies shocked the world by clinching an 8-5 win, setting up an exciting Game 2 at the Coors Field on Friday night. Chris Owings was the star of the show, starting the season with a 2.667 OPS as the Dodgers had no clue of what hit them.

Mookie Betts and Corey Seager started the game with consecutive singles, but German Seager put the brakes on Justin Turner's double play. Clayton Kershaw failed to impose himself on the game and posted his career-low ERA of 1.07 on Opening Day. The Rockies will be hoping to build on their game 1 performance and clinch the series in front of their home crowd, while the Dodgers will hope to pull their socks and take the series to a Game 3 decider. Despite their defeat, the defending champions will be favourites on Friday also considering the MLB standings and should seal the series-equalling win.

Dodgers vs Rockies prediction: Expected starting line-ups

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, RF; Corey Seager, SS; Justin Turner, 3B; Cody Bellinger, CF; Max Muncy, 1B; AJ Pollock, LF; Gavin Lux, 2B; Austin Barnes, C; Trevor Bauer.

MLB scores: How to watch MLB live stream?

In the United States, local MLB games will be available for broadcast AT&T TV depending on the region, while ESPN and Fubo TV broadcasters of select opening day games. In the UK, however, the Dodgers vs Rockies live stream and telecast will be on BT Sport and will be made available through their various channels including BT Sport ESPN. In India, the MLB live streaming won't be available for viewing. However, one can watch games with an MLB.TV subscription, which costs $25 per month/$129 per year (Rs 1833/Rs 9460) or MLB scores can be followed live on their official social media handles.

(Image Courtesy: Rockies, Dodgers Twitter)