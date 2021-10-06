Does Khabib Nurmagomedov Play Football? Read To Know Who The UFC Champ's Favourite Team Is

Khabib Nurmagomedov has made a tremendous impact in the field of mixed martial arts where he has overcome all the toughest challenges in his path including the hard-hitting Conor McGregor.

While he has earned fame and fortune in the octagon, the 'Eagle' also happens to be a passionate football enthusiast. So without further ado, let's take a look at the former Lightweight Champion's love for football.

Ronaldo executes takedown on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov had recently visited the iconic Old Trafford where he was reunited with some of the club's biggest names including the likes of the legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and football stars Paul Pogba, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two prominent figures included multiple-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Usain Bolt and French footballer Patrice Evra.

Khabib also received a special Manchester United jersey with his name and Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey number i.e. 7. However, the main event took place when the two icons faced off against each other in a friendly wrestling bout where the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winner tried to execute the takedown attack on the former UFC Champion and in the following image, Khabib was seen blocking Ronaldo from holding his legs as a part of the takedown move.

Khabib Nurmagomedov career

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had a successful career as a mixed martial artist but, decided to announce his retirement when he was at the peak of his career. Khabib competed for one last time against Justin Gaethje on 24 October 2020. With just over a minute left in Round 2 of the Khabib vs Gaethje showdown, the champ managed to bring The Highlight down to the mat with a fantastic takedown off a transition. What followed next was Khabib's relenting pressure as he executed a triangle choke, forcing Gaethje to submit. The referee missed Gaethje's tap, and instead stopped the match when the challenger was already half unconscious.

Khabib extended his immaculate MMA record to 29-0 with another dominant performance at UFC 254. That's exactly the point where fans were left stunned as Khabib Nurmagomedov paid a tribute to his late father, Abdulmanap, weeping in the middle of the octagon before leaving his gloves at the centre of the ring and declaring it was his last fight in the UFC.

Even though Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at the age of 32, he still continues to remain one of the most accomplished fighters to date with an invincible 29-0 record. He scored 13 wins in the UFC, having made his debut in the company back in 2012. Out of his 29 wins, eight came via TKO, while he forced his opponents to submit a whopping 11 times. His last three wins in the UFC - over Gaethje, Poirier and McGregor - all came via submission. Khabib won the lightweight title in 2018, beating Al Iaquinta (via TKO) for the vacant belt. He has three successful title defences to his name.

Khabib Nurmagomedov net worth

According to Wealthy Gorilla, as of 2021, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s net worth is estimated to be $30 Million.

Khabib Nurmagomedov football club

While the former UFC Lightweight Champion likes Manchester United and is also a huge admirer of Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 'Red Devils' is not his favourite team as he supports two other football clubs as well. It has been learned that the mixed martial artist roots for the Russian club FC Anzhi Makhachkala, and Spanish club Real Madrid which Cristiano Ronaldo was a part of before his multi-million dollar move to the Italian club Juventus FC.