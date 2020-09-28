Does Lamar Jackson Support Trump? Ravens Star's "Truzz Trump" Tweet Back In Limelight

In April, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson interacted with president Donald Trump on Twitter. The 23-year-old apparently gained a fan in Trump after his MVP season, who replied to a tweet of Jackson's. "Truzz Trump," Jackson said in response, which went viral as fans wondered if the Florida-native was a Trump supporter.

Does Lamar Jackson support Trump? What did the Lamar Jackson Truzz Trump tweet mean?

Really nice to see this and, what a great pick! https://t.co/91104h0sd1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

In April, Jackson replied to a tweet by The Checkdown, who posted a video of Jaire Alexander celebrating after the quarterback was drafted by the Ravens in 2018. " "Brodie," Jackson replied. Trump ended up quoting Jackson's tweet, complimenting them on a good choice at quarterback. "Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!" Trump wrote. Jackson replied with "Truzz Trump".

Ravens teammates on Jackson's comment

Is Lamar Jackson a Trump supporter?

While Twitter tried to figure out the meaning of the comments, Jackson maintained that he did not mean to make a political statement. The confusion among fans stemmed from Jackson's use of "Big Truss" ever since he joined the NFL. The phrase, apparently Pompano Beach slang, means "I agree", according to the Urban Dictionary. Eventually, Jackson started using "Truzz" as he could end up being copyrighted for it. Not only does Jackson use the catchphrase often, but he also tattooed it on his chest.

Ravens QB on the Lamar Jackson Truzz Trump comment

Later, Jackson explained that he meant he appreciated Trump's comment and did not want to make any "political statement" or anything like that. "I’ve been saying it all year. I don’t know why it got blown up like that," Jackson said, adding that he opened Twitter only after someone texted him saying that Trump tweeted him. "I was just, like I said, just agreeing to what he was saying about me and my teammate. That's all."

"Someone tried to sue me for Truss so I changed my S's to Z's!" @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/Bf5kbgjtw8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 21, 2020

"I don't feel like it's been the 'Land of the Free' for us black people sometimes." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/HaLhrdSs1h — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2020

While there has not been another Jackson-Trump Twitter interaction, the QB has been vocal about various social issues. He was among the many star athletes to speak up on Breonna Taylor's verdict, unhappy with no officer being convicted for her killing. On the sporting front, Jackson and the Ravens will be playing against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, 8:15 pm EST (Tuesday, 5:45 am IST).

(Image credits: Lamar Jackson Twitter, Instagram, AP)