Dolphins Starting OL Terron Armstead And Two Others Will Open Training Camp On PUP List

Miami Dolphins veteran left tackle Terron Armstead will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The Dolphins announced the news Tuesday on the day veterans reported for training camp. Armstead, Conner and Wynn will be sidelined when the team holds its first full practice of camp on Wednesday.

Armstead did not participate in organized team activities or mandatory minicamp after playing through several injuries in 2022, including pectoral, knee and hip injuries and a toe injury suffered in the season opener. Armstead previously said that he was advised to undergo season-ending surgery on his toe but opted against it to finish the season.

“Against advisement, we locked in and suited up,” Armstead said in January.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel declined to say whether Armstead had foot surgery during the offseason when asked about it in May, but added that he has “no reservations” about Armstead’s recovery.

Armstead missed four games in 2022, but was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl.

Wynn signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in May after spending the past five years in New England. Conner signed with Miami last year as an undrafted free agent from Idaho State.

Cornerback Nik Needham was placed on the PUP list last week as he continues recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last October.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins activated undrafted rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner off the non-football injury list, making him eligible to practice Wednesday.

Miami did not place safety Brandon Jones or cornerback Trill Williams — both of whom suffered season-ending knee injuries in 2022 — on the PUP list, meaning they could practice Wednesday as well. Williams tore the ACL in his left knee during a preseason game last August. Jones suffered a knee injury in an October game against Pittsburgh.