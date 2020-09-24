Dolphins Vs Jaguars Predictions, Live Stream, Fantasy Picks, NFL Regular Season Live

Two rebuilding Florida NFL franchises, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will take centre stage during Week 3 of Thursday Night Football on September 24. The clash between the Dolphins and Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 pm ET (Friday, 5:50 am IST). Here's a look our Dolphins vs Jaguars predictions, Dolphins vs Jaguars history and Dolphins vs Jaguars live stream details ahead of the crunch encounter.

NFL live: Dolphins vs Jaguars predictions and game preview

Brian Flores' Miami Dolphins are currently at the bottom of the table in the AFC East, having lost both of their games in the 2020 NFL season so far. The Dolphins suffered a 21-11 defeat in their opening game of the season against the New England Patriots. Their second game was a closer contest with the Buffalo Bills as the scores at the Hard Rock Stadium ended 28-31 in favour of the Bills. The Dolphins will be hoping to get their first win of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars began their NFL season with an impressive 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, Doug Marrone's men succumbed to a 33-30 away defeat against the Tennessee Titans last weekend. The Jaguars are currently in second place in the AFC South but have racked up the most number of points in their group so far. Our Dolphins vs Jaguars prediction is that the Jacksonville Jaguars will come away with the win.

NFL Live: NFL Fantasy picks for Dolphins vs Jaguars

Top picks for Dolphins - Ryan Fitzpatrick, DeVante Parker, Matt Breida, Mike Gesicki

Top picks for Jaguars - Laviska Shenault, Chris Thompson, Tyler Eifert, Jake Luton

Dolphins vs Jaguars history and H2H

The Miami Dolphins will face the Jacksonville Jaguars for only the 10th time on Thursday night. The Jaguars currently lead the H2H series 5-4.

Dolphins vs Jaguars live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the Dolphins v Jaguars live on the NFL Network. The NFL live game will also stream on fuboTV. The NFL live game between the Dolphins vs Jaguars will not be available on Indian television. However, fans in India can keep updated with the NFL scores on the Twitter handles of both teams. NFL supporters in India with a premium subscription of FanCode can catch the NFL live stream on the Dream Sports-owned platform.

Image Credits - Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins Instagram