Donald Cerrone Spotted Firing Guns And Riding Horses At His BMF Ranch; Watch

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is spending his quarantine days in his very own BMF ranch where the UFC sensation is spotted enjoying horse rides and gunshots throughout. The coronavirus crisis has halted Donald Cerrone’s octagon plans after a devastating loss against Conor McGregor at UFC 246, and there is no official update about his next fight. Though Dana White has lined up Donald Cerrone against Anthony Pettis in the proposed fight card for UFC 249, the fate of the PPV is still not determined amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s how Donald Cerrone is spending his days amid the global lockdown.

Also Read | Lyman Good Tests Positive For Coronavirus Weeks After Pulling Out Of UFC 249

UFC: Donald Cerrone BMF Ranch and Cowboy’s activities

Donald Cerrone recently took to Instagram and posted a video in which he is seen enjoying horse rides at the BMF ranch. According to Donald Cerrone, he has seen a bunch of videos of people doing interesting things from home, which is why he indulged in shooting practice and horse riding at his BMF ranch. Donald Cerrone also took out some time to practice gunshots, taking UFC fans by surprise this week.

Also Read | Donald Cerrone stats: Donald Cerrone Features Alongside Post Malone In Netflix Movie 'Spenser Confidential'

UFC: Donald Cerrone stats

The UFC veteran has several records to his name, which includes the most performance bonuses in UFC, most head kicks in UFC, most wins in UFC, and most performances in UFC. However, the American fighter also has an unenviable record of double-digit losses in his MMA career. Currently, Donald Cerrone is on a three-fight losing streak and his upcoming bout against Anthony Pettis is reportedly going to determine his future in the sport of MMA.

Donald Cerrone stats: Fights- 51, Wins- 36, Losses- 14, No-contest-1

Also Read | Donald Cerrone net worth: What Did Conor McGregor Say To Donald Cerrone's Grandma After UFC 246 Victory

Also Read | Donald Cerrone net worth: Donald Cerrone Hints At UFC Return After Humiliating Loss Against Conor McGregor

(Image courtesy: Donald Cerrone Instagram)