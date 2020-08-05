Donald Trump Claims Fans Are Unhappy With Athletes Kneeling During National Anthem

The fact that US President Donald Trump is not a fan of NBA players kneeling during the national anthem is something the president has made known on countless occasions. NBA players kneeling during the national anthem has been a common theme during the NBA's restart in Orlando, with players supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and raising their voice against police brutality and racial injustice. The kneeling protests were first initiated by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and have found renewed relevance in the aftermath of the brutal killing of George Floyd in May.

US President Donald Trump claims fans are unhappy as NBA kneeling protests continue

US President Donald Trump has never been on board of kneeling during the national anthem, right from when Kapernick triggered the NFL players kneeling movement in 2016. The protest has become more widespread in 2020 following the police killing of George Floyd, a death that provoked global protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The protest has since spread across the sports world, with NHL, US Soccer, MLB players, and more taking knees during the national anthem.

With 2020 witnessing NBA players and MLB players kneeling, Donald Trump has maintained his dislike for players kneeling during the national anthem. After the MLB players' kneeling protest on the opening day of the 2020 season, Donald Trump had tweeted that "the game is over" for him if he witnesses anyone kneeling during the national anthem. The US President had said that he considered the kneeling protests a sign of great disrespect for the country and its flag.

People are not happy that players are not standing for our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Donald Trump's comments have had little to no effect on the athletes. This was evident when New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick famously told Yahoo Sports that NBA players "don’t care what President Trump thinks" and whether he watches the NBA. With the NBA players kneeling protests continuing, the US President again took to Twitter to express his dislike on the issue. Donald Trump tweeted that "people are not happy that players are not standing for our National Anthem" throwing shots at NBA players kneeling before the game. The NFL season is yet to begin amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but they are also expected to follow the NBA and MLB in joining the kneeling protests to raise their voice against racial and social injustice.

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James, White House Instagram)