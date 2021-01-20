Donald Trump Hands Commute To Kodak Black Before Exit After Lamar Jackson's Request

In his final day of office, outgoing US President Donald Trump has handed down a list of pardons and commutations. Trump has had a controversial final few days in the office and decided to pardon rapper Lil Wayne and commute fellow rapper, Kodak Black, along with former campaign manager Steve Bannon and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. Black's clemency comes after appeals of NFL star Lamar Jackson, who requested the same through social media.

Kodak Black pardoned? Donald Trump takes Lamar Jackson's suggestion, pardons rapper

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson asked President Donald Trump to commute rapper Kodak Black's sentence a few weeks earlier and got his wish granted during the outgoing President's final day in office. Trump pardoned close to 100 people, including Kodack Black. Born as Bill Kahan Kapri, Black is in federal prison after pleading guilty to a firearms possession charge and being detained at the Canadian-American border in March 2020.

Black pleaded guilty in August 2019 to knowingly making false written statements when trying to acquire firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer and sentenced Kapri to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Hey @realDonaldTrump @potus my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 5, 2021

Lamar Jackson and Kodak Black grew up together in Pompano Beach, Florida and the latter even sent him a message after the Ravens were knocked out in the NFL playoffs. The Ravens lost 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round and will face off against defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Black, whose breakout hit "Tunnel Vision" became his first top 10 songs on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts, also attended a couple of Baltimore Ravens games during the 2018 NFL season, when Jackson took over as the team's starting quarterback midway through the year.

. @Lj_era8

Sometimes We Come Up Short &

It’s Ok My Dude

I’m Witcha Reguardless #SG #1800 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 17, 2021

Additionally, Jackson had famously shouted "Free Kodak Black" following a 63-20 win over Florida State while he was still a member of the Louisville Cardinals. The rapper has multiple cases against illegal arms passions, while also has been alleged for unlawful possession of marijuana, along with sexual assault charges. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the presence of Kodak Black and Lil Wayne on the Trump Pardon list, with President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris to be sworn in on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

(Image Courtesy: baltimoreravens.com)