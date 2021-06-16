'Don't Stress Buddy': Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Show Support For Young Fan Being Bullied

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, who is considered to be one of the nicest guys in the F1 paddock, showed his generosity once again when he demonstrated support for a young fan who was being bullied. A 10-year-old boy's mother put out a Tweet to which the Australian replied. Here are the details of the conversation between the boy's mother and Daniel Ricciardo with McLaren extending their support later as well.

Daniel Ricciardo Twitter: Australian F1 racer offers support for 10-year old McLaren fan who was being bullied

McLaren, who are one of the oldest and most popular F1 constructors, have fans from all age groups. The team is well aware of how to stand up for its supporters in case any issue arises. Recently, a parent of a 10-year old tweeted a picture of her son who was bullied at school. While the tweet is not available currently on Twitter due to the protection of the identity of the child, it is believed that the young one suffered bruises and other injuries at the hands of the bullies. His favourite McLaren hat was also stolen.

This tweet, which contains a painful and concerning incident, also caught the attention of McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who was quick to offer support for the young F1 fan. The Australian tried to boost the morale of the fan by explaining how the bullies are really the "weak ones" rather than the other way around. The Daniel Ricciardo Twitter post can be seen below.

Sorry to hear this, but don’t stress buddy. Makes you look tough! Bullies are the weak ones, don’t forget that. I’ll sort you out with a new hat and some other goodies. Stay up lil homie — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) June 12, 2021

With Ricciardo earning praises on social media for his sweet gesture, the post also caught the attention of the McLaren team, who too extended support for the 10-year old boy. In a tweet, McLaren thanked all fans who supported the kid and promised the victim that he will receive some McLaren goodies. McLaren then went on to established their anti-bullying stance as they described bullying as a "scourge."

To all the kind and wonderful fans out there who have supported this strong young man, we just want to let you know that together with @LandoNorris and @DanielRicciardo we’ve got him covered. 🧡



Bullying is a scourge and we stand with you all against it. https://t.co/OcYcpKhyky — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 12, 2021

Image Credits: Daniel Ricciardo/Twitter