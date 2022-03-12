Double Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar Coaches Tihar Jail Inmates On Fitness And Wrestling

Sushil Kumar, the two-time Olympic medallist, has begun working as a wrestling and fitness coach for the prison inmates at Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Classes take place inside the complex and as per reports, 10 inmates have joined him. Before joining the Tihar Jail, Kumar reportedly trained former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid.

The extra-curricular activities that take place in jail are taken care of by the prison officers. The activities may include painting, music or working in manufacturing units. The jail superintendent gets regular reports on how the activities are impacting the mental health of prisoners. Kumar has also had an interaction with the superintendent before joining duties.

Sushil Kumar had met the jail superintendent, says the prison officer

“Kumar’s classes for prisoners started formally last week, as part of the prison’s extra-curricular activities. We expect the number of prisoner-students to increase in the coming days. Kumar had met the jail superintendent and offered to start a fitness centre inside the jail,” a prison officer was quoted as saying to ANI.

Another prison officer said that Kumar has some trainers, who help him out in conducting the activities. Kumar also gives theory classes where he talks about the importance of staying fit in order to lead a healthy life.

“They have not been given any equipment as it is against the prison rules. They make use of what they can. A bucket of water or a stone in the garden could be used as a substitute for a weight. Earlier, he would only exercise in his cell but seeing that, some prisoners had also started exercising with him in their own cells.

“This has now been formally started as an activity for other prisoners too. They run, do push-ups and other different forms of exercise, which help in reducing body mass. Prisoners are excited because a celebrity is training them,” a second officer added.

Kumar had made India proud after winning medals at the Beijing and London Olympics. Presently, he is facing charges of killing Sagar Dhankad, a 23-year-old wrestler, inside Chhatrasal stadium. The Delhi police filed the chargesheet last year and mentioned that Kumar’s ego was hurt by speculations of his diminishing influence among young athletes. Kumar’s lawyers, however, have brushed off the allegations and called them baseless.

Image: PTI