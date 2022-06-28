Double Paralympic Medalist Avani Lekhara Ranks World No.1 In Two Events

Indian Paralympian Avani Lekhara has climbed to the top of the standings in two different events on the World Shooting Para Sport Rankings. Lekhara, who won two medals for India at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo last year, has risen to the top in both the R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 and the R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 events. Lekhara posted a message on Twitter to share her joy at being ranked No. 1 in the world for two different events.

"Very happy to have achieved the Number 1 World Ranking in both the R2 - 10M Air Rifle Women’s SH1 and R8 - 50M Rifle 3 Positions Women’s events. Immensely motivated by this achievement!" Lekhara wrote on Twitter.

In the R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1, China's Cuiping Zhang is ranked second and Veronika Vadovicova of Slovakia is ranked third. In the R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1, China's Cuiping again occupies the second position, while the third spot has been taken by Anna Normann of Sweden. Veronika is ranked fourth in the 50m event. Lekhara is the only Indian in the top 10 rankings of both events.

Lekhara qualifies for 2024 Paralympic Games

Lekhara recently qualified for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris courtesy of her performance in the Para Shooting World Cup. Lekhara won her second gold medal in the tournament earlier this month while competing in the R-8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 finals event.

Image: @ShootingPara/Twitter