Downtown Chicago Xfinity Series street race suspended until Sunday because of lightning

The first NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the street course in downtown Chicago has been suspended until Sunday because of lightning.

Cole Custer led each of the first 25 laps Saturday before the delay because of a lightning strike in the area. John Hunter Nemechek was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill.

With more lightning in the forecast, NASCAR announced that the race would resume Sunday at 10 a.m. CDT. It also said The Chainsmokers concert had been canceled.

Custer is trying for his second Xfinity Series victory this season and No. 12 for his career. He also won on the road course at Portland International Raceway on June 3.

The Xfinity Series race in Chicago is scheduled for 55 laps and 121 miles.