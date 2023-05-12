DP World Tour: India's Shubhankar Sharma off to solid start in Belgium

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a 3-under 68 to be placed Tied-18 after the first round at the Soudal Open here.

Sharma, who has been landing a lot of birdies, did so again with five birdies, but also ensured he did not drop too many shots as he bogeyed twice on day one of the DP World Tour event.

Sharma’s compatriot, Manu Gandas (71), shot even par and was T-75 and will need a good start to make a run and make the weekend rounds.

ALSO READ | Two-time Australian Open Golf Champion Frank Phillips Dies

Sharma, who is currently in Top-60 of the Race to Dubai rankings, needs to stay there to qualify for the season-ending events.

Sweden’s Simon Forsström carded his lowest round of the 2023 season as he took a one stroke lead after the first day. The Swede made the turn in 32 strokes, four under par, and then carded three successive birdies from the 11th hole to sign for a bogey-free seven under par 64 at Rinkven International Golf Club.

Sharma started with a birdie on the first but gave away that shot on the second. Then he went to collect three birdies from fourth to sixth and added one more on 11th. He dropped a shot on the eighth. He found a lot of fairways, almost 80 percent, and hit the greens on more than 77% and needed 29 putts.

Forssttrom is one stroke ahead of his compatriots Jens Dantorp, James Morrison, and Andrew Wilson of England.