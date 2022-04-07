Draughts Champion To Challenge Exclusion In World Ranking Over Alleged Support To Invasion

Russian checkers player Tamara Tansykkuzhina has been excluded from the world rankings and has also been suspended from all competitions over her alleged support for Moscow's war in Ukraine. Tansykkuzhina is said to have extended her support to Russia's military action in Ukraine. According to reports, Tansykkuzhina is planning to challenge her exclusion from the world rankings at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). Tansykkuzhina, while speaking to Sports Express, said she is in consultation with her coaching staff and the Russian Ministry of Sports regarding the issue.

The decision to remove Tansykkuzhina from the world rankings was taken by the World Draughts Federation (FMJD) following the suspension of Russian members from its players' committee in the wake of the war in Ukraine. The seven-time world champion has said that the decision was taken during the weekend, adding that the charter of the federation does not even provide preconditions for such an exception.

"According to decisions of FMJDs Executive Board regarding the war in Ukraine, PC has decided to suspend Russian members from PC till further FMJD decisions. We have to take such decisions in relation with Rules and decisions of the entire sport community from the International Olympic Committee to FMJD," Chairman of Players Committee, Jean Marc Ndjofang said in a statement.

Russian coach blames FMJD Prez for decision

Meanwhile, Yuri Chertok, the coach of the Russian national team, has slammed the FMJD President Jacek Pawlicki, accusing him of being personally involved in the decision to remove Tansykkuzhina's name from the world rankings. Pawlicki was involved in another controversy in May last year when he removed the Russian flag from a table where Tansykkuzhina was playing a match against Poland's Natalia Sadowska.

🇷🇺 🏆Russia's brilliant checkers star Tamara #Tansykkuzhina has become 7-time World Champion!



She glorified Russia against all odds: Polish "hosts" discourteously removed the Russian flag mid-match.



Tamara not only recovered, but went on a winning streak and secured a win! pic.twitter.com/6Cb1dR5ZGO — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) May 3, 2021

Late in February, the FMJD announced its decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players from taking part in any event that falls under its jurisdiction. The draughts' governing body also prohibited Russia and Belarus from hosting tournaments and said that all planned events have to be relocated or cancelled.

"Taking into account the ongoing war in Ukraine, the executive councils of the World Draughts Federation (FMJD) and European Draughts Confederation (EDC) has adopted the following decision: (i) prohibition for DFR and BDF to use any member rights deriving from the Statutes and other FMJD documents; (ii) prohibition to organize any FMJD draughts tournaments in the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus. All planned tournaments have to be cancelled or re-located," the statement read.

Image: @Russia/Twitter