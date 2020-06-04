Drew Brees Net Worth, 19-year-long NFL Career And Contract With Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been very much in the news this week for his comments regarding players kneeling down during the national anthem. While Brees himself took part in Colin Kaepernick's campaign a few years ago, in an interview with Yahoo Finance, Drew Brees was asked to revisit the kneeling campaign. The Saints quarterback went on to say that he finds the action 'disrespectful' to the national flag, ignoring the symbolism of the movement. The Saints star was on the receiving end of some heavy backlash with some Saints fans also burning his jersey in the streets of New Orleans this week.

As per Forbes, Drew Brees net worth is $44.8 million and he is ranked 67th on their Celebrity 100 2020 list and 22nd on The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list. The 13-time Pro Bowler is currently on a two-year contract with the Saints worth $50 million, which includes a $23 million signing bonus. As per reports, the Super Bowl XLIV champion has earned more than $247 million during his NFL career. He also leads all the NFL in sponsor money with $15 million. He currently owns several Jimmy John's and Dunkin's franchise. The 19-year NFL veteran has also invested in the food delivery service, Waitr.

Brees has addressed his retirement from the NFL numerous times and even accepted that he contemplated retirement after the 2019 NFL season. However, he signed with Saints for two more years. As per reports, there are multiple career options available for Brees after he retires. ESPN reportedly offered him a position as the next voice of Monday Night Football. Some reports have stated that due to the backlash he received for his comments on Colin Kaepernick and him kneeling during the national anthem, Brees could consider early retirement.

Brees stated that he found Kaepernick's actions disrespectful, which caused NFL players including his teammates to call him out for being ignorant. Other reports indicate that NBC Sports have signed a contract with Brees that will see him replace Chris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football. Earlier, Saints head coach Sean Payton had called the current NFL season as Brees' 'last'. He corrected himself in an interview earlier this month, calling himself a 'big dummy' and stating that he does not know when the Drew Brees retirement will be announced by the Saints' longtime quarterback.

Brees married his college girlfriend Brittany Dudchenko in February 2003. The pair have four children together – three sons (2009, 2010, 2012) and one daughter(2014). Brees often shares photos and videos featuring his family on Instagram. Brees and his wife recently donated $5 million to Louisiana relief efforts in light of COVID-19.

