Drew Brees Retirement: NFL Legend Confirms Joining Broadcasters NBC As Studio Analyst

NFL legend Drew Brees already has his next gig lineup after calling time on his playing career on Sunday. The veteran quarterback spent 20 seasons in the NFL, playing for the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints, winning the Super Bowl once. And less than a day after Drew Brees retirement, the 42-year-old confirmed that he would be joining the broadcast.

Drew Brees studio analyst: Drew Brees NBC story grabs headlines

In an interview on NBC's "Today Show" Monday, Drew Brees announced that he is joining the NBC Sports broadcast team as a football analyst. The 42-year-old said, "I'm part of the team now, a new team. I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life. I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well and let them be part of those special moments".

The Drew Brees studio analyst contract with NBC was signed in the spring of last year and the star is expected to transition into colour commentary in the near future. The 42-year-old will be a studio analyst for "Football Night in America" and a game analyst for NBC Sports' coverage of Notre Dame football. The NFL legend will also be part of NBC's Super Bowl LVI team in 2022, and he'll work on other notable non-football events like the upcoming Olympics.

"We’re excited to have Drew join our team. We know that Drew will apply the same work ethic and continuously positive attitude to everything he touches at NBC Sports and we know, as his new teammates, he’ll make us better", said Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports Group in a statement.

Drew Brees retirement: Drew Brees career

In June 2020, the Drew Brees net worth stood at $44.8 million as per Celebrity Net Worth (though this number remains unverified). Drew Brees finished his 20th NFL season earlier this year, finishing with 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions while completing 70.5% of his passes in 12 regular-season games. The 42-year-old's side was knocked out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, who eventually clinched the Super Bowl title. The Drew Brees NBC stint comes in after the legendary quarterback announced his retirement from the game.

The 42-year-old announced his decision via a video on Instagram, saying that he poured his heart and soul into being the quarterback for New Orleans. While the Drew Brees career in the NFL as a player comes to an end, he maintains that he is not retiring from New Orleans, and this is was "not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins".

