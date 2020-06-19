Drew Brees Will Regret Apologising For National Anthem Comments: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump believes New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will regret apologising for his comments on the national anthem protest. Brees had earlier condemned the kneeling protest terming it as 'disrespecting the national flag' and said that he would never agree to it. Soon after the statement, a Drew Brees apology followed, as the quarterback insisted that he understood the protest had nothing to with the flag, after receiving immense backlash from all corners of the sports world.

Also Read: Los Angeles Rams Training Facility, Locker Room Gets Major Overhaul Ahead Of 2020 Season

Donald Trump on Drew Brees apology: US President believes NFL star will regret his apology

Speaking to his son Donald Trump Jr. on the Team Trump YouTube page on Thursday night, the US President said that there was no need for a Drew Brees apology. Having already tweeted in reply to Drew Brees apology, Trump said that the New Orleans Saints quarterback caved under pressure, having termed his initial comments as 'beautiful'. When quizzed by Jr Donald Trump on Drew Brees, the US President said that he was shocked by the Drew Brees apology, and added that there was no need for the quarterback to go back on his words.

Trump added that that the Saints star hurt himself and will regret his decision in years to come because one has to stand up for the national anthem. He further shot a warning sign to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, suggesting that the NFL will have problems if they don't stand for the national anthem.

Also Read: Donald Trump Supports Colin Kaepernick NFL Return, Says QB 'deserves A Second Chance'

Donald Trump on Drew Brees apology: US President believes Brees caved under pressure; doesn't believe his apologies

Donald Trump further hit out at Drew Brees and thinks that the quarterback does not actually believe his apology. Referencing to the Drew Brees apology, Trump said that a lot of warriors cave under PR pressure when their managers and teammates go against them. The US President said that he does not believe Drew Brees' second statement, where he suddenly comes out 'disclaiming about the flag and the country'. Donald Trump added that while the New Orleans Saints quarterback may believe his statements, he should not have said it anyway and should stick to his original comments.

...We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Also Read: Rob Gronkowski Unveiled In Full Buccaneers Uniform As Brady-Gronk Team-up Hypes Fans

Donald Trump on Roger Goodell: NFL will have problems if they don't kneel to the national anthem

Speaking to Jr Donald Trump on Roger Goodell, the US President hit out the NFL commissioner for his statement supporting the kneeling protest. While Goodell's statements did not mention Colin Kaepernick, he admitted not listening to players and were wrong for not listening to past protests regarding racial injustice in the United States. Donald Trump said that he was shocked by the NFL commissioner's statements and added that there was no pressure on the 61-year-old to come out with that statement. Trump added that he was disappointed by Roger Goodell and threatened that the league will face problems if players continue kneeling to the national anthem.

Also Read: Colin Kaepernick NFL Return With Chargers A 'serious Possibility': Reports

(Image Credit: neworleanssaints.com)