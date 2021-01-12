Drew McIntyre Tests Positive For COVID-19, Gives HUGE Royal Rumble Appearance Update

WWE champion Drew McIntyre has been ruled out of action for a couple of weeks as he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Because of that, the Scottish Psychopath was placed under quarantine and was not able to face arch-nemesis Randy Orton in the main event of this week’s WWE RAW. While The Viper went on to face Triple H on the show, Drew McIntyre gave fans an update on his health with a pre-recorded clip.

In a brief video, the WWE champion addressed his COVID-19 diagnosis, claiming that he does not have any symptoms currently. However, he’s not taking anything lightly and urged everyone to take the virus seriously and take proper measures to prevent its spread. According to reports, Drew McIntyre will not appear in the WWE ring for the next few episodes but will keep on hyping his ongoing feud with Goldberg with various video packages.

“I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly.” — @DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0Pd2vQHyUH — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021

Drew McIntyre accepts Goldberg’s challenge

Speaking about Goldberg, the WWE champion also accepted the veteran's challenge for a title match on the recent episode. The two are now officially set to headline the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 PPV, set to take place on January 31, 2021, at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. However, considering McIntyre’s current status, WWE could postpone the bout or replace McIntyre with someone else.

While talking about the 54-year-old on WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre stated that Goldberg was one of his heroes, but after the Hall of Famer attacked him, he lost all respect for the veteran. Goldberg will be competing for the first time in months at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021. His last performance came at WWE WrestleMania 36, where he lost his Universal Championship to Braun Strowman.

What happened to Drew McIntyre: WWE on COVID-19 impact

Despite multiple talents and officials testing positive for COVID-19, WWE has continued to roll on the show. Earlier, the company issued a statement about the same where they claimed that they are continuously testing their staff for the virus. “All tapings will go ahead as scheduled with testing beforehand and those that have already tested positive will now isolate,” the statement claimed.

