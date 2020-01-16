The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Drew Pearson 'heartbroken' After Cowboys Legend Receives Yet Another Hall Of Fame Snub

other sports

Drew Pearson was arguably one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the Cowboys. The Cowboys legend was once again snubbed for the Hall of Fame.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Drew Pearson

The Holy Grail of capping a successful career in the National Football League (NFL) is to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On a night when 15 former NFL players made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson was snubbed, yet again. The Cowboys legend was understandably frustrated after having his Hall of Fame hopes dashed yet again.

Also Read | Jimmy Johnson In Tears After SURPRISE Pro Football Hall Of Fame Induction On Live TV

"It broke my heart" - Drew Pearson reacts to Pro Football Hall of Fame snub

Speaking after the announcement, Drew Pearson said that he was happy for his former teammates who were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He went on to say that they deserved it, but the Hall of Fame snub "hurts" the Cowboys legend. "They broke my heart. They broke my heart. And they did it like this! They strung it out like this, ” Pearson was quoted as saying.

Interestingly, his former teammate Cliff Harris was one of the former NFL players to have been inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With Harris' induction, Pearson remains the only member of the 1970s All-Decade Team to not be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A look at Drew Pearson's numbers for the Cowboys, where he incidentally spent his entire NFL career with, makes his Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusion all the more unusual.

Also Read | Davante Adams Silences Seahawks Fans After Controversial First-down Call

Drew Pearson's numbers with the Dallas Cowboys

Drew Pearson is arguably one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. Having spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Cowboys, Drew Pearson racked up 489 receptions and 7,882 receiving yards from 1973-1983. He also has three Pro Bowl appearances to his name and ranks fourth on the Cowboys' all-time list in receptions and receiving yards.

Drew Pearson Hall of Fame snub draws backlash from former Cowboys

Considering the fact that the Cowboys never had a losing record in the 11 seasons Drew Pearson spent in Dallas, a number of former NFL players had a bone to pick with the Drew Pearson's Hall of Fame snub.

Also Read | Joe Burrow's Record-breaking NCAA Football Season For LSU Tigers Ends With Superdome High

Also Read | Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Greeted By Deafening Cheers In LSU Vs Clemson

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG SLAMS SENA FOR DEFAMING INDIRA
'JHOOTLIWAL!!'
WHY INDIA IS MULTICULTURAL, NOT US
CHAHAR'S AWARD WINNING PERFORMANCE
PAK'S BIZARRE REPORTER
BABUL SUPRIYO TALKS ABOUT PADUKONE