Drew Pearson 'heartbroken' After Cowboys Legend Receives Yet Another Hall Of Fame Snub

The Holy Grail of capping a successful career in the National Football League (NFL) is to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On a night when 15 former NFL players made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson was snubbed, yet again. The Cowboys legend was understandably frustrated after having his Hall of Fame hopes dashed yet again.

Drew Pearson is understandably emotional and frustrated.



The Super Bowl Champ & member of the 1970s All-Decade Team has once again been passed over for the Hall of Fame.#DallasCowboys | @wfaa | #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/DjQ9ng5ZM3 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 15, 2020

"It broke my heart" - Drew Pearson reacts to Pro Football Hall of Fame snub

Speaking after the announcement, Drew Pearson said that he was happy for his former teammates who were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He went on to say that they deserved it, but the Hall of Fame snub "hurts" the Cowboys legend. "They broke my heart. They broke my heart. And they did it like this! They strung it out like this, ” Pearson was quoted as saying.

Interestingly, his former teammate Cliff Harris was one of the former NFL players to have been inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With Harris' induction, Pearson remains the only member of the 1970s All-Decade Team to not be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A look at Drew Pearson's numbers for the Cowboys, where he incidentally spent his entire NFL career with, makes his Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusion all the more unusual.

Drew Pearson's numbers with the Dallas Cowboys

Drew Pearson is arguably one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. Having spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Cowboys, Drew Pearson racked up 489 receptions and 7,882 receiving yards from 1973-1983. He also has three Pro Bowl appearances to his name and ranks fourth on the Cowboys' all-time list in receptions and receiving yards.

Drew Pearson Hall of Fame snub draws backlash from former Cowboys

Considering the fact that the Cowboys never had a losing record in the 11 seasons Drew Pearson spent in Dallas, a number of former NFL players had a bone to pick with the Drew Pearson's Hall of Fame snub.

So disappointed that my man @88DrewPearson wasn't selected for @ProFootballHOF. He deserves to be there. Great player, great man and great friend. pic.twitter.com/MqR9psJBz7 — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) January 15, 2020

What they did to Drew Pearson is not Right... Original 88... you deserve to be in the hall of fame no if and buts about it.. I’m sorry how they are doing you man... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 15, 2020

