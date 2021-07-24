Drones Light Up Tokyo Olympics 2020; Put Up Greatest Light Show Of All Time

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony was full of interesting things from some very touching performances to the Argentinian contingent jubilantly jumping and singing, the Irish being very respectful with a courteous bow upon entering, and also the fact that all the nations walked out to a medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games that have otherwise served as soundtracks for the games. This just goes to show that the opening ceremony has been entertaining, to say the least.

One thing that really caught everyone's attention was the magnificent and awe-inspiring drone show during the opening ceremony. The drones took some beautiful shapes including a seamless transition from the symbol of the Tokyo Olympics to the one of the globe.

🚨 Drone appreciation post! 🚨



1,824 drones light up the sky above the Olympic Stadium as the #Tokyo2020 emblem seamlessly becomes a revolving globe. 😍🌏#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/mcGteqdJ7n — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

Here is a video of the whole drone show at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony.

This blows my mind, 1,824 drones in the sky of Tokyo pic.twitter.com/XGjFpH2h97 — Charlie Montero (@Montero_CE) July 23, 2021

The Indian Contingent

The Indian contingent walked out during the Parade of Nations while being led by boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh bearing the nation's flag on Friday. The Indian athletes walked out proudly waving the Tricolours during the Parade of Nations as they represented the hopes and dreams of a billion people.

The stadium was also lit up with fireworks in the Tricolour as a testimony to the nation.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country.

Action has already begun at the Games

While the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was underway, many events had already begun with our very own Deepika Kumari in the fray for women's qualification round in archery. She finished in the 9th position overall in the qualification round.

The current world number 1 managed a total score of 663 out of 720 and will now be facing Bhutan's Karma in the Round of 32 in four days' time on July 27.

Elsewhere, in the men's archery qualification round three Indians participated in the form of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and, Pravin Jadhav. Jadhav finished at 31st position with 656 points while his compatriots Atanu Das with 653 points finished at 31st and Tarundeep Rai finished at 37th place with 652 points respectively.

Meanwhile, India's Mixed Team in Archery Deepika Kumari (663) and Pravin Jadhav (656) finished with a total score of 1319 to occupy the ninth position.

(Image Credit: @Olympics - Twitter)