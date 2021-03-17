DUN Vs CHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Handball League Game Preview

Dunkerque (DUN) and Chambery (CHA) will collide in the upcoming match of the French Handball League on Wednesday, March 17 at 7:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Stade des Flandres in Dunkirk, France. Here is our DUN vs CHA Dream11 prediction and DUN vs CHA Dream11 team.

DUN vs CHA Dream11 prediction: DUN vs CHA Dream11 team and preview

Chambery are currently at the eighth spot of the French Handball League standings with fourteen points. Gerdas Babarskas and team have played thirteen games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing five (two draws). Dunkerque, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot with eleven points and a win-loss record of 5-8 (one draw).

Despite the points difference, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. DUN fans have huge expectations from Samir Bellahcene, Dylan Garain and Baptiste Butto, while CHA would want Julien Meyer, Gerdas Babarskas and Arthur Anquetil to shine.

DUN vs CHA live: DUN vs CHA Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM local time, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Stade des Flandres, Dunkirk, France

DUN vs CHA Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 7

DUN vs CHA Dream11 team: Dunkerquee Probable playing 7

Samir Bellahcene, Dylan Garain, Tom Pelayo, Kornel Nagy, Jan Jurecic, Baptiste Butto, Benjamin Afgour

DUN vs CHA Dream11 team: Chambery Probable playing 7

Julien Meyer, Gerdas Babarskas, Alejandro Costoya, Jean-Loup Faustin, Arthur Anquetil, Hugo Brouzet, Queido Traore

DUN vs CHA Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Dunkerque: Samir Bellahcene, Dylan Garain, Baptiste Butto

Chambery: Julien Meyer, Gerdas Babarskas, Arthur Anquetil

DUN vs CHA Dream11 prediction: DUN vs CHA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Samir Bellahcene

Defenders: Gerdas Babarskas, Jean-Loup Faustin, Dylan Garain

Forwards: Arthur Anquetil, Ezra Ackah, Baptiste Butto

DUN vs CHA live: DUN vs CHA match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our DUN vs CHA Dream11 prediction is that Chambery will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DUN vs CHA Dream11 prediction and DUN vs CHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUN vs CHA Dream11 team and DUN vs CHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

