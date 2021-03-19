DUN Vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Handball League Game Preview

Quick links:
Dunkerque (DUN) and Montpellier (MON) will collide in the upcoming match of the French Handball League on Friday, March 19 at 8:00 PM local time (Saturday, March 20 at 12:30 midnight IST). The game will be played at the Stade des Flandres in Dunkirk, France. Here is our DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction and DUN vs MON Dream11 team.
Montpellier are currently at the second spot of the French Handball League with 26 points. Melvyn Richardson and his team have played fifteen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing only one (two draws). Dunkerque, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with 12 points and a win-loss record of 5-8 (two draws).
Despite the points difference, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. DUN fans have huge expectations from Samir Bellahcene, Tom Pelayo and Pierre Ladan, while MON would want Kevin Bonnefoi, Melvyn Richardson and Lucas Pellas to shine.
Samir Bellahcene, Dylan Garain, Tom Pelayo, Kornel Nagy, Jan Jurecic, Baptiste Butto, Pierre Ladan
Kevin Bonnefoi, Melvyn Richardson, Valentin Porte, Benjamin Bataille, Lucas Pellas, Alexis Borges, Fredric Pettersson
Considering the recent run of form, our DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction is that Montpellier will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction and DUN vs MON Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUN vs MON Dream11 team and DUN vs MON match prediction does not guarantee positive results.