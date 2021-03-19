DUN Vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Handball League Game Preview

Dunkerque (DUN) and Montpellier (MON) will collide in the upcoming match of the French Handball League on Friday, March 19 at 8:00 PM local time (Saturday, March 20 at 12:30 midnight IST). The game will be played at the Stade des Flandres in Dunkirk, France. Here is our DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction and DUN vs MON Dream11 team.

DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction: DUN vs MON Dream11 team and preview

Montpellier are currently at the second spot of the French Handball League with 26 points. Melvyn Richardson and his team have played fifteen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing only one (two draws). Dunkerque, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with 12 points and a win-loss record of 5-8 (two draws).

Despite the points difference, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. DUN fans have huge expectations from Samir Bellahcene, Tom Pelayo and Pierre Ladan, while MON would want Kevin Bonnefoi, Melvyn Richardson and Lucas Pellas to shine.

DUN vs MON live: DUN vs MON Dream11 team and schedule

French date and time: Friday, March 19 at 8:00 PM

Indian date and time: Saturday, March 20 at 12:30 midnight

Venue: Stade des Flandres in Dunkirk, France

DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 7

DUN vs MON Dream11 team: Dunkerque Probable playing 7

Samir Bellahcene, Dylan Garain, Tom Pelayo, Kornel Nagy, Jan Jurecic, Baptiste Butto, Pierre Ladan

DUN vs MON Dream11 team: Montpellier Probable playing 7

Kevin Bonnefoi, Melvyn Richardson, Valentin Porte, Benjamin Bataille, Lucas Pellas, Alexis Borges, Fredric Pettersson

DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Dunkerque: Samir Bellahcene, Tom Pelayo, Pierre Ladan

Montpellier: Kevin Bonnefoi, Melvyn Richardson, Lucas Pellas

DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction: DUN vs MON Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Samir Bellahcene

Defenders: Tom Pelayo, Valentin Porte, Melvyn Richardson

Forwards: Lucas Pellas, Yanis Lenne, Pierre Ladan

DUN vs MON live: DUN vs MON match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction is that Montpellier will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DUN vs MON Dream11 prediction and DUN vs MON Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUN vs MON Dream11 team and DUN vs MON match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Montpellier/ Instagram