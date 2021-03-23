DUN Vs TOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Handball League Game Preview

Quick links:
Dunkerque (DUN) and Fenix Toulouse (TOU) will collide in the upcoming match of the French Handball League on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Stade des Flandres in Dunkirk, France. Here is our DUN vs TOU Dream11 prediction and DUN vs TOU Dream11 team.
Dunkerque are currently at the tenth spot of the French Handball League standings with twelve points. Baptiste Butto and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing nine (two draws). Fenix Toulouse, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot with ten points and a win-loss record of 5-10.
Despite the points difference, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast of. DUN fans have huge expectations from Samir Bellahcene, Dylan Garain and Baptiste Butto, while TOU would want Cesar Almeida, Ayoub Abdi and Nemanja Illic to shine.
Samir Bellahcene, Dylan Garain, Tom Pelayo, Kornel Nagy, Jan Jurecic, Baptiste Butto, Pierre Ladan
Cesar Almeida, Ayoub Abdi, Uros Borzas, Goncalo Martins Vieira, Nemanja Illic, Henrik Jakobsen, Maxime Gilbert
Considering the recent run of form, our DUN vs TOU Dream11 prediction is that Dunkerque will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The DUN vs TOU Dream11 prediction and DUN vs TOU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUN vs TOU Dream11 team and DUN vs TOU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.