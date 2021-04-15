Dustin Poirier APOLOGISES For Publicly Shaming Conor McGregor In Feud Over Charity Money

After Dana White confirmed that the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will indeed take place on July 10 at UFC 264, The Diamond took to social media to address the very public spat he had with the Notorious One over a charitable donation. Ahead of their rematch at UFC 257 in January, McGregor had promised to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s ‘Good Fight Foundation,’ which was set up to fight against food poverty, health care issues and other disasters. However, last week, Poirier called out McGregor, accusing the Notorious One of never following through with his promise.

After Poirier made those acquisitions, McGregor fired back by calming that he didn’t make the charitable transaction because Poirier and his team didn’t send him the “plans for the money”, which made him suspicious as he didn’t know where his money will be used. Things between the two got so worse that McGregor even “called off” the trilogy bout, claiming that he would fight someone else at UFC 264. However, McGregor didn’t stick to his words for even a day as he later confirmed that he would fight Poirier on July 10.

In the statement, which Poirier released on social media, the Diamond agreed that he made a mistake by “jumping the gun” and making “private matters” public. “I feel like I have brought a negative energy and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile,” he added. Poirier concluded that he’s excited to fight Conor McGregor again in July, claiming to learn from his mistakes.

1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

For the past few years, Dustin Poirier has made his charity a priority as he auctions all his worn fight gear to raise money. The Good Fight Foundation, which the Louisiana native launched alongside his wife, has done a lot of things in the past, including digging water wells in Uganda to buying school supplies for children in his home state. Poirier’s past opponents like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway have also donated their own worn fight apparel from fights with the Diamond, with all the proceeds going to the GFF. The Dustin Poirier net worth stands at $110 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. As per multiple reports, earlier this year, the Conor McGregor net worth went up to nearly £200 million ($278 million).

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are currently 1-1, going into the trilogy. McGregor won the first clash at UFC 178, knocking out Poirier in the first round of their featherweight bout. However, The Diamond took his revenge in the second bout at UFC 257, giving McGregor his first ever KO loss.

