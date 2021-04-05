Dustin Poirier Grapples With World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw, Forces Him To Submit: WATCH

Ahead of his trilogy bout with Conor McGregor in July, Dustin Poirier had a grappling session with multi-time World’s Strongest Man champion Brian Shaw. Shaw, who weighs in at around 400 pounds, met the Diamond in Denver, Colorado a couple of days ago and also interviewed the fighter after training. Later, a video went viral on social media where the duo can be seen working on the mat, with Poirier dominating the 6ft 8ins strongman.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: Poirier submits Brian Shaw

The video starts with Dustin Poirier working on a submission move, but due to his size and weight, Shaw gets up. However, without breaking the hold, Dustin Poirier jumps on Shaw’s back, executing a standing rear-naked choke to topple the giant. Both the fighters then laugh as they get back to training. The video was first uploaded by Derek Hall before being deleted, but now it’s all over social media, with fans praising The Diamond.

The massive size difference between the two athletes piqued the interest of many fitness enthusiasts and fight fans worldwide, with some even speculating how a real fight between them would play out. While Shaw is a 400lb giant, Poirier is 5’9 and weighs less than 200lb. The Diamond usually weighs around 170lb but cuts his weight to 155lb to fight in the UFC lightweight division. Earlier, he competed in the featherweight division and had to cut his weight to 145lb.

Despite the size and reach advantage that Brian Shaw had, Dustin Poirier proved that size doesn’t matter on the mat. However, while responding to a fan’s tweet, Poirier praised the strongman and revealed that Shaw got the better of him in one of their grappling scrambles. “He got me back,” he replied.

Dustin Poirier next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Speaking on Shaw’s YouTube channel later, Dustin Poirier revealed that he learned a lot of things from his first loss to McGregor at UFC 178. He said despite he won the second clash at UFC 257, he and his team are not taking The Irishman lightly leading to their third fight at UFC 264. “Getting ready for the last one, we knew he was going to be completely different than the first time we fought. It was six years later, seven years later. But that’s it. We go down, start breaking footage down, and put everything together to lay out a solid nine-week training camp,” he concluded.

Image Source: Brian Shaw/ Instagram, Derek Hall/ Twitter