Dustin Poirier Open For Conor McGregor Trilogy, But Doesn’t Want It To Be For LW Title

Dustin Poirier recently revealed that he wants the highly-anticipated trilogy bout with Conor McGregor to happen in June or July of this year. The Diamond shocked many as he knocked out McGregor in the second round of their rematch at UFC 257, avenging his 2014 loss to the former two-division champion, who KO'd him in under two minutes in their first clash at UFC 178.

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 already in the works

After the conclusion of the January event, Conor McGregor showed interest in a third bout, with Dustin Poirier on board with the idea. UFC president Dana White is also ready to book the bout, telling reporters, “When you have two guys who want it that badly, you'd do it”. Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 is currently rumoured for late June or early July, despite McGregor wanting the clash to happen as soon as possible.

Conor McGregor also wants the clash to be for the lightweight title, which is currently in the hands of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who retired from the sport in October 2020 following his win over Justin Gaethje. However, even if Khabib Nurmagomedov decides to remain retired and vacates his title in the coming weeks, the Diamond does not want his third bout with McGregor to be for the prestigious title.

Speaking on the ‘Joe Rogan podcast’ about the trilogy, Poirier said that Conor McGregor should not get a title shot in his next bout, considering the Notorious One has been absent from UFC for a long time and has lost his last two lightweight bouts. “So you can’t put him in there for a title fight. How could you justify doing that when you have guys like [Charles] Oliveira?” Poirier asked.

The UFC lightweight title picture is still in the dark as White is still adamant on bringing back Nurmagomedov for one last run, despite the Russian showing zero interest in a comeback. Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje are also in the mix and could fight each other for the strap if UFC lets Khabib Nurmagomedov vacate his title.

Dustin Poirier on McGregor vs Poirier trilogy

When asked about the clash and his strategy going into the bout, Dustin Poirier said he’s taking nothing for granted. He believes the McGregor vs Poirier trilogy will be completely different from their last two bouts as both of them will make various adjustments in their fighting style. “It’s fighting. I don’t think you ever really (have someone’s number). He’ll make adjustments. It’ll be a completely different fight, like the first one and the second was different. The third one is going to be different, as well, because I’m going to make adjustments as well,” he added.

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter