Dustin Poirier Says Conor McGregor Hasn't Paid Promised $500K To His Charity After UFC 257

Dustin Poirier recently accused his arch-rival Conor McGregor of not donating the money he had promised to give his charity after their UFC 257 clash.

Dustin Poirier was recently involved in a Twitter feud with Conor McGregor where he accused the Irishman of not donating the money he had promised to give his charity after their UFC 257 clash. Prior to their second bout in January, Conor McGregor had promised to donate a whopping $500,000 to Poirier’s ‘The Good Fight Foundation’ that was set up to fight against food poverty, health care issues and environmental disasters in The Diamond’s hometown of Louisiana. However, Poirier ended up winning the UFC 257 clash and recently called out McGregor, claiming that the latter never paid what he had promised.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: Poirier slams McGregor

Dustin Poirier claimed that it was McGregor who asked his team to “initiate the process” of donation at the UFC 257 fight week. However, Poirier says that the Notorious One and his teammates started “ghosting” him after the event and didn’t even respond to his team’s messages about the donation. “We thanked him because his team reached out fight week to initiate the process but ghosted us the past 2 months after the fight. My foundation has reached out 3 times since with no reply,” he wrote.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor responds

A few hours later, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and revealed the reason why he didn’t send the $500,000 to ‘The Good Fight Foundation’. He claimed Dustin Poirier and his team didn’t send him the “plans for the money” which made him suspicious as he didn’t know where his money will be used. Because of that, Conor McGregor felt no point in following through on the donation, which he initially offered.

UFC news: Poirier fires back

In response to Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier reiterated that he was unable to send the “plans” because he was not able to make contact with McGregor’s team as they were allegedly dodging him. He reminded McGregor that he made the offer with knowledge of the plan to build a gym in Louisiana. The Diamond then slammed McGregor claiming that the 'Notorious One' will once again face defeat in July.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are currently tied 1-1, going into the trilogy, with Conor winning the first at UFC 178 and Poirier getting his hands raised in the second at UFC 257, making UFC 264 extra-important for MMA fans. UFC 264 is set to take place on July 10, 2021, with the venue yet to be announced.

