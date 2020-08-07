Cyclist Fabio Jakobsen Out Of Coma After Sustaining Head Injuries In Poland Race

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen is now awake after he was put into an induced coma following a brutal crash during the final stretch of the Tour de Pologne race in southern Poland. Fabio, who races for the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team, suffered head injuries during the crash and was put into an induced coma at a hospital in Sosnowiec. The organisers announced the 'good news' about Fabio waking up from the coma today on its official Twitter handle.

We have good news from the hospital in Sosnowiec! @FabioJakobsen is awake now from the coma. Condition is "good". 👌#tdp20 @deceuninck_qst — Tour de Pologne (@Tour_de_Pologne) August 7, 2020

What happened during the race?

During the final stretch of the Tour de Pologne race, when Fabio and fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen, a Jumbo-Visma rider, were sprinting to the finish line, the duo collided after the latter deviated from his line causing the crash sending the Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider flying into the side barriers where he suffered head injuries. Several other cyclists who were at the front were also injured in the accident. Fabio was reportedly airlifted from the site and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, where he went through a five-hour-long surgery on his face after he was put induced coma.

"The UCI has found the behaviour of Dylan Groenewegen unacceptable, and has disqualified the Jumbo-Visma rider, assigning the stage victory to Fabio Jakobsen," Tour de Pologne said in a statement on its website on August 5. "Yesterday's final sprint ended in a crash on the finish line. We feared the worst, but Fabio's condition is now still serious but stabilised. We thank the many medics involved in helping all the injured riders," the organisers had said on August 6.

(Image Credit: AP)

