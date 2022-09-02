Dutch GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying & Main Race

Formula One heads into the Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands this weekend for the 15th round of the Formula 1 2022 season. The Formula 1 2022 Dutch Grand Prix marks the second race weekend of the F1 triple header, which began with the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend. The final race of the triple-header will be held at the Monza circuit in Italy, next week.

Meanwhile, as racing action resumed last week with the Belgian GP, following a month-long summer break, Max Verstappen pulled off an incredible drive to win the race, despite starting at P15 due to penalties for new engine parts. The reigning champion was followed by his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at P2, while Carlos Sainz finished P3 on Ferrari after starting from pole position. On the other hand, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc managed to finish P6, after being penalized for speeding in the pitlane.

With the win at Spa, Verstappen bettered his championship lead to 284 points, while Perez surpassed Leclerc in the F1 2022 Drivers Championship standings and reached the 2nd spot with 191 points. Heading into Zandvoort, Leclerc sits 3rd in the standings with 186 points, followed by Sainz in 4th with 171 points. Meanwhile, having won the Dutch GP last season, Verstappen will now look to win the upcoming race on Sunday.

Formula 1 2022 Dutch Grand Prix: Full Schedule

Practice 1: 4:00 PM IST - 5:00 PM IST on Friday, September 2

Practice 2: 7:30 PM IST - 8:30 PM IST on Friday, September 2

Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST - 4:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 3

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST - 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 3

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST - 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 4

How to watch the live streaming and telecast of the Formula 1 2022 Dutch Grand Prix in India?

F1 fans in India, who are eager to watch the 2022 Dutch GP, can tune in to the Star Sports Network to enjoy the live broadcast. Fans can also tune in to the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2022 in the UK?

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2022 will be telecasted and streamed live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

How to watch the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2022 in the US?

F1 fans in the US can tune in to ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live.