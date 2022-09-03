Dutch GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

After a brilliant victory at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen will compete at his home race this weekend in the Netherlands. The Dutch Grand Prix weekend will take place from September 2-4 with qualifying scheduled to take place on Saturday. Here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Dutch GP qualifying live streaming details.

What time will Dutch GP qualifying take place?

The Dutch Grand Prix qualifying will commence live at 6.30 p.m. IST on Saturday, September 3.

How to watch Dutch GP qualifying live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of qualifying on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

Dutch GP qualifying live streaming details

As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, Indian fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to watch Dutch GP qualifying live in UK?

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Qualifying will begin live at 2 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 3.

How to watch Dutch Grand Prix qualifying live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2022 qualifying live, which will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 3.

F1 standings update: Verstappen leads by 93 points

As things stand in the F1 Drivers' Championship standings after the Belgian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen (284) leads by 93 points from teammate Sergio Perez (191). Ferrari's challenge for the Drivers' Championship seems to be fading away as repeated troubles have dropped Charles Leclerc (186) 98 points behind Verstappen in third. Similarly in the Constructors' Championships, Red Bull (475) have a healthy 118-point lead over second-placed Ferrari (357).