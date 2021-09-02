Dutch Grand Prix 2021: Full Schedule, Race Preview, How To Watch And Live Stream Details

F1 will once again arrive at the iconic circuit of Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix 2021 after a 35-year hiatus. Last weekend's Belgium Grand Prix was a sheer disappointment for fans as Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen was declared the winner after just two laps behind the safety car. Rain played spoilsport as the FIA tried their best to get an entire race but failed to do so. However, since less than 75 % of the race was completed, drivers were awarded just half the points for the race.

Following the Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen (199.5) reduced Lewis Hamilton's (202.5) lead in the Drivers' Championship to just three points. Hamilton finished a disappointing third in Belgium as Williams' George Russell finished ahead of him after outqualifying him on Saturday. After a disappointing outing last week at Spa, fans will hope that a full action-packed race weekend will take place in Zandvoort. Ahead of this weekend's race, here is a look at the Dutch Grand Prix 2021 full schedule and details of how to watch Dutch GP in India.

Dutch Grand Prix 2021 full schedule

Friday, September 3

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 4

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, September 5

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

How to watch Dutch GP in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Dutch GP in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Dutch Grand Prix live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the race on the social media handles of F1.

Dutch Grand Prix track information

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place at the iconic Zandvoort Circuit, which is one of the oldest tracks on the F1 calendar, with the first Grand Prix taking place in 1952. The Zandvoort Circuit, which has a length of 4.259 km, features 72 laps for the race. This means a total distance of 306.648 km is covered for the main race.