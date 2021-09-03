Dutch Grand Prix 2021: Mick Schumacher, Esteban Ocon Urge Fans For Minimal Use Of Flares

After the usage of smoke flares at the Belgian Grand Prix obscured the vision of drivers, some F1 racers have requested fans not to repeat a similar incident this week at the Dutch Grand Prix. The Dutch GP returns after a hiatus of 35 years, with the last race taking place at the Zandvoort circuit in 1985. It is no secret that Dutch fans would be cheering for 'home favourite' Max Verstappen and will hope that the Red Bull Racing driver can regain the lead in the F1 Drivers' Championship. As things stand, Verstappen (199.5) trails championship leader Lewis Hamilton (202.5) by three points.

F1 drivers request fans to use minimum flares at Dutch GP

According to Autosport, some F1 drivers, led by Mick Schumacher, have requested fans to use flares at a minimum at the Dutch Grand Prix. While speaking at the pre-event press conference on Thursday, September 2, the Haas F1 driver said, "Everybody's looking forward to [the event]. Big support. [But] I was going to say, I hope they're not as many flares because like in Spa, it just all came on to the track. It also smells very badly, and it sits in the cockpit all the time. So yeah, guys, keep it to a minimum please."

Esteban Ocon, who was in the same pre-event press conference, echoed Schumacher's statement. The Alpine F1 driver said, "We couldn't see in one corner for the whole race." However, he did add that he was looking forward to the enthusiasm of the Dutch fans for the weekend.

Ocon added, "I just arrived, and the welcome we got from everybody and around the track on the Wednesday evening when I arrived and also on the Thursday with no track action is already fantastic. I can't wait to see the warm welcome we are going to have and how the whole city is enthusiasts. You see around, the town really changes when Formula 1 is here, and that's mega."

Sebastian Vettel comes out in support of flares at Dutch Grand Prix

While both Mick Schumacher and Esteban Ocon hoped that flares would be kept to a minimum at the Dutch Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel surprisingly was in favour of it. While speaking at his pre-event press conference to Daniel Ricciardo, the Aston Martin F1 driver said, "hopefully we would taste a lot of orange!" In response, Ricciardo said, "The Dutchies, they're always up for a good time. Seb said 'tasting orange,' and I completely understood what he meant. I feel like the track is going to be covered in smoke a lot of the time with all the flare guns."