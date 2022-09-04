Dutch Grand Prix Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US & UK? Check Timings Here

Reigning Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen has begun his home race in the best way possible after claiming pole position in the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. The Red Bull Racing driver will start the race ahead of title rival Charles Leclerc in second and Carlos Sainz in third. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting race at Zandvoort, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the UK, and the US, and the Dutch GP live streaming details.

What time will Dutch Grand Prix begin?

The Dutch Grand Prix main race will take place from 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 4.

Where to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Dutch Grand Prix main race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

Dutch GP live streaming details

As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, Indian fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How to watch Dutch Grand Prix live in UK?

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The Dutch GP main race will begin live at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday, September 4.

Where to watch F1 live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Dutch Grand Prix main race live, which will begin at 9:00 AM ET on Sunday, September 4.

Dutch GP main race full starting grid

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) George Russell (Mercedes) Lando Norris (McLaren) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)