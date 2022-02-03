Dutch Racer Claims Lewis Hamilton Is Trying To Get FIA Chief Masi Sacked Post Title Defeat

Professional Dutch racing driver Jeroen Bleekemolen has claimed that Lewis Hamilton's silence after controversial F1 title defeat to Max Verstappen last season may mean that the Brit wants the FIA to take action against race director Michael Masi by potentially sacking him.

Masi was accused by Mercedes F1 of failing to follow the correct safety car rules at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, leading to Verstappen winning the race on the last lap and lifting his maiden championship. Previously, there were reports that Hamilton wanted to quit the sport as a result, but now it is believed that he is keen on putting pressure on the FIA to take action against Masi.

Lewis Hamilton accused of wanting to get Michael Masi axed

Reports claim that Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes F1 team are waiting for the FIA's report post their investigation into Michael Masi's decisions at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the wait continues, Jeroen Bleekemolen has claimed that the Brit also could be attempting to use his influence to get the race director sacked.

While speaking to NOS, the Dutch racer said, "His opinion is noticed and everyone is talking about it. That puts pressure on the FIA. They have to intervene and make changes. The FIA ​​has to come up with a good story, otherwise, Hamilton's first words will not be what the F1 leadership would like to hear."

Bleekemolen further explained how Hamilton's unnatural silence response is putting more pressure on the FIA to make changes. "His silence illustrates the enormous frustration. It underlines the need for the FIA ​​to change things. Saying nothing is more impressive than all the things Lewis could have said. The ball is in the FIA's court. The silence is unusual. But the way Hamilton lost the World title was also far from normal. Hamilton has the feeling the competition has been manipulated. His annoyance is so great he has closed himself off from the outside world."

The 40-year old Dutchman then went on to add how Hamilton has a huge influence and why his pressure could compel the FIA to make some audacious decisions like sacking Masi. "Hamilton is trying to increase the pressure on the FIA ​​motorsport federation and is powerful. I think he wants to get some people out of there, like race director Michael Masi. Lewis wants to turn it upside down. He can do that. He has a lot of influence as the greatest of all. Some people will disappear," concluded Bleekemolen.

It remains to be seen if Hamilton will be seen back in action in F1 next season, with the opportunity to script history still possible. The Brit has won seven world championships alongside the legendary Michael Schumacher and has a chance to claim a record eighth if he wins another title.