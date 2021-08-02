Dutee Chand Finishes 7th In 200m Heat, Fails To Qualify For Semis At Tokyo Olympics

India's star sprinter Dutee Chand has failed to qualify for the semi-final of the women's 200m event on Monday as she finished a lowly seventh. Dutee Chand, who was running in Heat 4 did manage to finish with a time of 23.85 which was also her season-best but to no avail, as she could only finish seventh due to which she could not qualify for the semi-finals of the event.

Dutee Chand 200m: Indian sensation fails to make an impact at Tokyo Olympics

Coming back to the competition, it was Namibia's Christine Mboma who finished first with a timing of 22.11, she was followed by USA's Gabrielle Thomas (22.20) at the second spot.

The first three in each heat qualify for the semi-finals while the next three fastest in all heats combined also progress to the last four as well.

Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand's performance in women's 100m

On Friday, Dutee Chand had also failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the women's 100m event. The Jajpur sprinter who was running in Heat 5 did manage to finish with a timing of 11.54 but it was only good enough to help her finish at the seventh position and thereby, depriving her of a last-four berth. Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (the eventual silver medalist) topped the heat with a timing of 10.84 whereas, Switzerland's Ajla Del Ponte finished at the second spot with a timing of 10.91.

Coming back to the 200m event, Dutee Chand, unfortunately, finished last in her Heat to make an early exit from the tournament. Meanwhile, India’s dismal run in the track and field continues after the likes of Avinash Sable (Steeplechase), MP Jabir (400m hurdles), India’s 400m mixed relay team Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, and Rajiv Arokia have been eliminated from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.