Dutee Chand, Raj Pandit Ask Indians To Support PM Modi's '9pm-9mins' Appeal

other sports

Olympian Dutee Chand & musician Raj Pandit appealed for the countrymen to unite and express solidarity with COVID-19 warriors by responding to PM Modi's appeal

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Olympian Dutee Chand and musician Raj Pandit appealed for the countrymen to unite and express solidarity with COVID-19 warriors by responding to PM Modi's 9 pm - 9 min appeal. Joining Republic TV live on Sunday, Raj Pandit and Dutee Chand offered tips on how time could be used wisely during the lockdown alongside detailing how they themselves were honing their skills. PM Modi appealed to the nation in his address on Friday to show the unity of the country in its battle against coronavirus by lighting a candle, lamp, diya or flashlight. 

