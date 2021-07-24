Dwayne Johnson Introduces Team USA For Tokyo Olympics 2020; See Video

The biggest sporting event of the world Tokyo Olympics 2020 recently commenced on July 23 after a year of getting postponed. Team USA had a very special guest who introduced them as the team entered the stadium for the primetime airing of the Summer Games opening ceremony. The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson through a video introduced the team that would be representing the USA through a video.

Dwayne Johnson introduces Team USA

In a video message, former professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson introduced Team USA at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The video was shared by Team USA's official Twitter as well as by Johnson on his Instagram. In the video, Dwayne Johnson could be heard saying, "Right now some of the very best athletes in all of America are gathered underneath the stadium where the show you've been watching has been taking place. But in a matter of moments, everything changes. The longest wait of their lives is over and the culmination of their blood, sweat, and tears finally arrives."

He added, "It's not easy to bring the entire planet together, and it certainly wasn't easy tonight, but here we are. Tonight we are all so lucky to witness the hardest workers in the room; the athletes who are a brilliant tapestry of talent, commitment, and drive."

The actor kicked off by introducing gymnast Simone Biles and said, "She's absolutely the greatest gymnast the world has ever seen. But even if there's nothing left to prove, there's a chance to launch herself even higher into the rarest air of immortality." He then went on to introduce various others athletes of Team USA.

As he shared the video on his Instagram, The Rock wrote, "This is THE OLYMPICS and this moment will go down as one of the grateful highlights of my career. Introducing our TEAM USA OLYMPIANS to the WORLD was my honour and privilege. Now, all of our USA athletes get to do what they were born to do ~ COMPETE and GO FOR IT ALL. Your brother in arms US.

#Team USA #Hardest Workers In The Room #Olympics."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in the fantasy adventure film Jungle Cruise. The movie is based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name and will also feature Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

Image: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram and Unsplash