Last Updated:

'Each Victory Is A Testament,' PM Modi Lauds India Shooters At ISSF Junior World Cup 2023

Prime Minister Modi hailed this achievement as a testament to the unwavering passion, dedication, and indomitable spirit of our young athletes.

Other Sports
 
| Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Narendra Modi

PM Modi and Indian shooters posing with their medals in Suhl, Germany (Image: Twitter/NarendraModi)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle to laud the Indian shooters, who brought laurels for the country at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2023. With the recognition of the impressive performances of the young shooters at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, India topped the medal tally with 15 medals including six gold, six silver, and three bronze. PM Modi expressed his pride and admiration for Team India's remarkable performance at the event.

The Prime Minister hailed this achievement as a testament to the unwavering passion, dedication, and indomitable spirit of our young athletes. PM Modi extended his best wishes to the entire contingent and acknowledged their hard work while emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting and nurturing sporting talent in India.

The success at the ISSF Junior World Cup serves as a proud reminder of India's growing sporting prowess and reinforces the nation's determination to achieve greater heights in the realm of international sports, including at the upcoming Asian Games and the Paris Olympics in 2024. In 2021, India bettered its previous record of six medals in a single Olympics edition by finishing the Tokyo Games with an overall tally of seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze). 

Image: Twitter/NarendraModi

COMMENT