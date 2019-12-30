Eagles Announce Tickets For Wild Card Round NFL Game Vs Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their recent winning streak and notched up an impressive victory over the New York Giants in their Week 17 NFL game on Sunday. The Eagles have now won four games on the bounce after defeating the Giants 34-17. The Eagles will now face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday in the NFL Wild Card Round.

Eagles claim the title with a win in NFL Week 17, advance to wild card round

NFL Wild Card Round: Seahawks vs Eagles tickets

This will be the third successive time where the Philadelphia Eagles are headed for the postseason. The Eagles marked their second division in three years with their win over the Giants. The Seahawks, on the other hand, failed to secure their division title after their loss to the San Franciso 49ers in Week 17. The Seahawks would look to draw inspiration from their victory against the Eagles early in the season, where the Seattle franchise won the match 17-9 when the two teams meet for the Wild Card Round.

Officials announce Seahawks vs Eagles tickets

With the opportunity to host the Wild Card Round, the Eagles officials have announced ticket sales for the game. The Seahawks vs Eagles game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field on either January 4 or January 5. Tickets for the NFL Wild Card Round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field will go on sale Monday, December 30 at noon ET. Tickets can only be bought online at www.Ticketmaster.com. There is a four ticket limit per household and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

