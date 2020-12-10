Eagles Superfan Says Carson Wentz Remains His Superhero Despite Being Benched For Hurts

In a major move, the Philadelphia Eagles have placed Carson Wentz on the bench for their Sunday Night Football game against New Orleans Saints in favour of Rookie Jalen Hurts. Wentz has struggled for form of late and has been one of the prime reasons why Eagles have fallen from NFC East champions in 2019 to a 3-8-1 record this season. The 27-year-old is currently in the middle of a reported $128 million four-year extension deal he signed in July last year.

Carson Wentz benched: Eagles superfan claims Wentz will always remain his superhero

Giovanni Hamilton first came into limelight when he wished rival Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott well following his season-ending injury in October. The 13-year-old has a rare condition called Schwartz-Jampel syndrome likened to a combination of muscular dystrophy and dwarfism, resulting in 15 surgeries since the age of 2 according to ESPN. After Carson was benched, Hamilton took social media to pay an emotional tribute, suggesting that the 27-year-old quarterback will always be his idol and superhero. The duo had met during a training camp last summer, where the 13-year-old had called him his hero with tears in his eyes.

for carson wentz



💚 Giovanni pic.twitter.com/aE9RFFocmC — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) December 9, 2020

Hamilton has since then become a popular figure, has had one big name after another on his podcast, including Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, and former Eagles players Chris Long and Torrey Smith. The 13-year-old had also lauded Carson Wentz for cheering from the sideline when Jalen Hurts threw his first touchdown pass on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. And while some people were surprised by the 27-year-old's reaction, Hamilton wasn't because he knew the kind fo person Wentz was. The 13-year-old podcaster said that he will also be cheering for Jalen as he represents the Eagles and its something Wentz would do.

You’re the man Giovanni 🙌🏻 I appreciate and look up to you! Never change man!



And don’t worry— God’s got a plan for me and I’ll keep pushing through this like I always do— trusting HIM and giving it everything I got! https://t.co/2RkNJq1z3M — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 9, 2020

Carson Wentz responded to Giovanni Hamilton's tribute and was moved by the 13-year-old's words. Replying on his video, the 27-year-old quarterback said, "You're the man Giovanni. I appreciate and look up to you! Never change man! And don't worry -- God's got a plan for me and I'll keep pushing through this like I always do -- trusting HIM and giving it everything I got!". Wentz's comments were his first since coach Doug Pederson announced that Hurts will start on Sunday and the 27-year-old has been professional about his sacking from the first XI so far.

(Image courtesy: Carson Wentz Instagram, Giovanni Hamilton Twitter)