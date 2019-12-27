The Debate
The Debate
Watch Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass Get Ejected For Punching 2 Players And A Referee

other sports

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass has been ejected for punching two players of the Pittsburgh Panthers and accidentally hitting a ref. Watch the video.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Eastern Michigan

Things got tense during Thursday night's Quick Lane Bowl between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Pitt Panthers when senior Michigan quarterback Mike Glass lost his cool and started swinging on Panthers' players and grazed one of the referees in the process. The incident happened during the closing seconds of the game which saw Pitt Panthers score a 34-30 victory over the Eagles in Detroit. Here is a footage of the Mike Glass fight:

Mike Glass ejected for hitting a referee

Eastern Michigan: Mike Glass expressed remorse for his actions

Mike Glass was ejected for his actions with just 10 seconds left on the clock. It was the second swift punch thrown by Glass at another Pitt Panthers' player that accidentally knocked down a referee who was trying to separate the two players. However, soon after the game, the senior quarterback held accountability for his actions as he took to his Twitter handle and expressed remorse for what went down.

Kevin McGill was the first to be ejected unsportsmanlike conduct

Eastern Michigan Eagles senior defensive cornerback Kevin McGill was also ejected earlier in the game for unsportsmanlike conduct which involved allegedly spitting on a Pitt Panthers' player. Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton opened up on the matter stating that there is absolutely no excuse for that kind of behaviour in the sport, calling it an embarrassment for his team. He added that they apologised to the team and that he is certainly embarrassed about what had happened. Creighton also apologized to all the viewers.

Published:
COMMENT
