Eddie Hearn Wants Usyk Vs Joshua 2 In UK; 'Kyiv Is NOT The Place To Generate Money'

British professional boxer Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has once again said that the rematch between Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua needs to take place in the United Kingdom (UK) instead of Usyk’s preferred location, Kyiv in Ukraine. Hearn cited that the fight won’t make enough money in Ukraine after previously claiming it would be too cold for the event to be organized in Kyiv. However, this time around Hearn has come up with a new reason to shift the fight from Usyk’s home country to the UK.

As per a report by Boxing News 24, speaking to ESPN, Joshua’s promoter Hearn said, “I think April is realistic for that fight. Before you know it, it’s going to be February, and these fights take a lot of organizing. For me after the success of the Spurs fight, other than the result, I would love to do that fight back in the U.K., possibly at Spurs again or at Wembley. We’ve got the ability to stage the fight where we want but at the same time, it has to generate enough money to know that we have done our jobs. Kyiv is NOT the place to generate money; other places outside of the U.K. will be considered”.

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision in 1st fight

The first match between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua was staged at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, on September 25, 2021. Usyk defeated Joshua after 12 rounds of intense boxing, and the former undisputed cruiserweight champion was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Usyk went on to earn the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles after defeating Joshua, while the latter was quick to initiate the rematch clause.

Anthony Joshua to start his camp in January/February 2022

Meanwhile, Boxing News 24’s report also stated that Joshua will start his camp for the rematch in January or early February in order to reclaim the heavyweight titles. While speaking to Talksport, Eddie Hearn said, “Generally, the stuff you see on social media with AJ isn’t really that relevant to the work and what’s actually going on behind the scenes. When we talk about a fight with Usyk, which we expect to take place in April time. The camp will start at the end of this month or early February, so we have to be in the position to move for that to take place. He [Joshua] has to be in the position to move with the training team”.

(Image: AP)