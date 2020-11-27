Eight Para Athletes Included In SAI's TOPS Scheme

Eight para-athletes in four different sports - athletics, shooting, badminton and table tennis have been included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme by the Sports Authority of India. The decision was taken at the 50th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell held on Thursday.

In athletics, Vinod Kumar men’s discus thrower in F52 event, who has qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics at the World Championships, was included in the TOPS scheme. Others to qualify in athletics were -- Praveen Kumar who has qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics in men’s high jump T64, Ajit Kumar Panchal in the men’s F52 discus throw.

Meanwhile, Virender Dhankar in the men’s shotput F57 event and Jayanti Behera in the Women’s 400m F47 event were excluded from the scheme.

Para-Badminton: The Women’s Doubles Pair of Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli (SL3-SU5) who are currently ranked world number 5 in the Race to qualification for the Tokyo Paralympics have been inducted into the TOPS scheme.

Para Shooting: Rubina Francis who competes in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event has been included in the TOPS scheme as has Siddharth Babu who competes in the Men’s 50m Rifle Prone event, Siddharth Babu has already attained a quota for the Tokyo Paralympics. Deepender who competes in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event has been excluded from the scheme.

Para Table Tennis: Bhavina Patel who is ranked 8th in the world in the W-Class 4 event has been included in the TOPS scheme. She has earned a quota for the Tokyo Paralympics and will be the first Indian to represent the country in Para Table Tennis at the Paralympics.

Image Credits: SAI