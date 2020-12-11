Ekom Udofia, Former Bengals QT, Dead After Police Gun Him Down In Arizona: Report

Former Cincinnati Bengals star Ekom Udofia passed away late month in one fo the most tragic incidents that hit the NFL. The 33-year-old was shot dead by the Phoenix police in an incident on November 30. Udofia reportedly had several run-ins with police in recent years, including being arrested for indecent exposure and fleeing from police.

Ekom Udofia NFL: Ekom Udofia dead in Phoenix police shooting on November 30

According to ABC News Arizona, Ekom Udofia was shot by the Phoenix police while he was disrupting traffic. The police had received reports of an armed man who was on the road and jumping at passing cars. Officers received reports that the man may also have been directing a handgun at cars and exhibiting signs of drug impairment. Reports state that police arrived tried to caution Udofia, but he instead aimed at the police. The cops shot at him but he failed to respond to their commands before shooting him again. None of the police officers were hurt, but Udoia suffered fatal injuries which lead to his death.

Details on Ex-Bengals Ekom Udofia Shot and Killed By Police for Waving a BB Gun in The Middle of Street While Having a Mental Health Episode (Video) https://t.co/bbm2lcIlPm pic.twitter.com/1qmfJQRc5w — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 10, 2020

Ekom Udofia was an All-American at Chaparral High School before playing at Stanford University. The defensive lineman made it to the NFL for a short time with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. According to the 33-year-old's court documents, a probation report just weeks before his killing indicated Udofia was successfully completing the conditions of Maricopa County's Mental Health Court. The report states that his friends are discussing how to raise awareness about mental health needs and available resources in our community.

Udofia was known amongst his friends as a "gentle giant" and was remembered for his kindness and intelligence. Udofia's long-time best friend David Uffens said that while he doesn’t know what happened and cannot place him there, he mentioned that the 33-year-old was a tremendous person, somebody that everybody he knows cared about deeply. Uffens added, "If we can take away the stigma that people are going through something that might be beyond their control as human beings as they look to draw attention to the issue. Friends and relatives encourage anyone who knew Udofia to donate to mental health causes in a bid to raise awareness."

(Image Courtesy: AP)