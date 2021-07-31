Elaine Thompson-Herah Beats 100m Olympic Record To Lead All-Jamaican Podium In Tokyo 2020

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah on Saturday smashed the Olympics record at the Tokyo games to defend her women's 100 metres title. In the process, she outsprinted a field that included two-time former champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce. Thompson-Herah finished the sprint in just 10.61 seconds to break Florence Griffith-Joyner's Olympic record by a hundredth of a second. As a result, she also became the second-fastest woman in history. However, the world record is still held by Griffith-Joyner who set a stunning 10.49 seconds in 1988.

Jamaica sweeps women's 100m dash medal at Tokyo Olympics

Not only did Elaine Thompson-Herah set a new Olympics record for the 100m dash but also Jamaica stunningly won all the medals in the event. Thompson-Herah was followed by Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce who set a time of 10.74. Shericka Jackson followed the pair to win the bronze.

As a result, Fraser-Pryce failed to win a third Olympics gold in the event after winning back-to-back golds at the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Games. She won bronze in the 100 meters at the Rio Games in 2016 where she finished behind Thompson-Heran and Tori Bowie of the United States.