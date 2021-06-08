Eli Manning Has Savage Reaction To Nephew Arch Manning's 50-yard Touchdown Toss

Arch Manning, the New Orleans Isidore Newman QB, has been at Clemson camp this weekend. However, the young quarterback went viral on Saturday. A video of his touchdown pass was shared online, which immediately went viral. After some time, Eli Manning – who is Arch's uncle – reacted to the already-popular clip on Twitter.

Arch Manning to Matayo Uigalelei in Death Valley after DJ wins a national championship or two would be completely unfair pic.twitter.com/q8WqIc3YqG — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) June 6, 2021

In the video, Arch Manning throws a TD pass to Matayo Uiagalelei. The video was quickly shared on social media, after which Manning (former Ole Miss Rebels and NY Giants QB) had to respond to his nephew's clip, which he saw on Monday. "I taught him that," Eli Manning wrote.

I taught him that. https://t.co/rrwcm334Gn — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 7, 2021

Eli Manning was also a No. 1 overall Draft pick, exactly like his older brother Peyton Manning. Even their father, Archie Manning, played as a quarterback in the NFL. Arch's father is Cooper Manning – Eli and Peyton's oldest brother. Arch is currently a top quarterback (237Sports) and is also seen as a No. 3 overall pick for the 2023 NFL Draft. He has been receiving offers from Alabama, Boston, Clemson, Duke, LSU, North Carolina, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

Manning is currently married to Abby McGrew – who has been with Manning ever since he attended the University of Mississippi. They were married in a private ceremony in San José del Cabo, Mexico in April 2008, after Manning proposed in 2007. The couple resides in Summit, New Jersey, and have three daughters and one son.

