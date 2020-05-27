Elite Athletes Resume Sporting Activities In NCOE Patiala, Bengaluru

In strict compliance with the health guidelines of the Centre and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released by the Sports Authority of India, elite athletes in the National Center of Excellence (NCOE) in Patiala and Bengaluru have resumed sporting activities from Wednesday.

While senior men’s and women’s hockey teams, who have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, are staying in NCOE Bengaluru along with the elites from athletics, NCOE Patiala currently has weightlifters and athletes, including those bound for Tokyo Olympics.

Guidelines followed

Sanitisations of hands, shoes, and kits are being followed at both centers. In keeping with government guidelines, all necessary safety measures of hygiene and social distancing are being maintained by athletes on the field of play. Equipments are being self-sanitised by athletes after use and no two athletes are allowed to use the same equipment during the sports activity.

(PTI Photo for representation)

