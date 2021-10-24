Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Live Stream: When And Where To Watch MotoGP Race

The MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is all set to begin at the Misano World Circuit in Italy on Sunday. The race offers Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo the chance to clinch his first Moto GP Championship, as he currently leads the 2021 riders standings, with a total of 254 points to his name. As Quartararo commences the race from the 15th position in the grid, Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia took his fourth successive pole position by becoming the fastest rider on Saturday’s qualifying. Jack Miller and Luca Marini will start Sunday’s race from the second and third positions respectively.

Meanwhile, the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2021 will be the last home Grand Prix for Moto GP legend Valentino Rossi. He earlier announced that he will bid adieu to MotoGP following the 2021 season. Rossi will start the race from the 23rd position in the race. He is a nine-time MotoGP world champion, while his teammate Quartararo is currently chasing his maiden world championship title. Quartararo is followed by the pole-sitter Honda's Francesco Bagnaia, who has amassed 202 points in the 2021 season, with two races to go.

When and where to watch the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live?

Indian racing fans can enjoy the live broadcast of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix by tuning in to the live telecast on Eurosport in India. At the same time, racing fans from the US can catch all the live action of the Grand Prix by tuning in to NBCSN. Racing fans in the UK can watch the live telecast by BT Sport.

Meanwhile, the live streaming of the event will be available in the on-demand streaming service by MotoGP. The live stream can be accessed by buying a MotoGP Video Pass for an annual fee of 139.99 Euros and a monthly basis of 29.99 Euros. Other than that, some local broadcasters also stream the MotoGP races on their official websites.

The Starting Grid for Emiglia Romagna Grand Prix-

1. Francesco Bagnia 2. Jack Miller 3. Luca Marini 4. Pol Espargaro 5. Miguel Oliveira 6. Franco Morbidelli 7. Marc Marquez 8. Iker Lecuona 9. Danilo Petrucci 10. Johann Zarco 11. Aleix Espargaro 12. Jorge Martin 13. Alex Rins 14. Alex Marquez 15. Fabio Quartarao 16. Enea Bastianini 17. Takaaki Nakagami 18. Joan Mir 19.Maverick Vinales 20. Brad Binder 21. Andrea Dovizioso 22. Michele Pirro 23. Valentino Rossi

(Image: AP)