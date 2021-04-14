Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Schedule Changed Due To Prince Philip's Funeral

On hearing about the sad demise of Prince Philip last week several sports and celebrities offered their condolences. F1 plans to do something similar this weekend as F1 and the FIA have confirmed that the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule will be modified 'out of respect' to avoid running at the same time as the funeral. So, when is Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule: When is Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix date is April 16-18. With Prince Philip's funeral set to take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor at 3:00 PM BST (4:00 PM local time or 7:30 PM IST) on April 17, F1 has altered the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule accordingly. Qualifying is now set to start at 1:00 PM BST (2:00 PM local time or 5:30 PM IST), one hour earlier than previously scheduled. Consequently, the third free practice session at Imola has also been moved forward, starting 10:00 AM BST (11:00 AM local time or 2:30 PM IST) in order to comply with F1 regulations that require a two-hour gap between FP3 and qualifying.

As a result, there is also an alteration to Friday's schedule, with FP1 moved to start 30 minutes earlier at 10:00 AM BST (11:00 AM local time or 2:30 PM IST) and FP2 set to begin at 1:30 PM BST (2:30 PM local time or 6:00 PM IST). These changes are done to ensure that the two Friday sessions are separated by at least two and a half hours and FP3 starts no less than 19 hours after the end of FP2 as per the regulations. All practice and qualifying session lengths and formats remain unchanged.

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix date: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix time

Meanwhile, there is no change to Sunday's schedule. The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix time remains at 2:00 PM BST (3:00 PM local time or 6:30 PM IST). For Indian viewers, the entire Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule in IST is given below.

Friday, 16 April 2021

Free Practice 1: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Free Practice 2: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Saturday, 17 April 2021

Free Practice 3: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Qualifying: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Sunday, 18 April 2021

Race: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

F1 pays tribute to Prince Philip

The whole of Formula 1 wishes to pay tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who dedicated his whole life to Great Britain and served his country with pride and devotion. pic.twitter.com/va7tb2UvKj — F1 Media (@F1Media) April 9, 2021

Following the death of Prince Philip last Friday, all of F1 paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. "The whole of Formula 1 wishes to pay tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who dedicated his whole life to Great Britain and served his country with pride and devotion," read a statement from F1. Other sports in the UK are also altering their schedules out of respect for the Royal funeral, as all football matches will be moved from the traditional 3:00 PM BST kick-off time. Similar adjustments are expected with the rugby and cricket fixtures.